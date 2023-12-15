UP: Ola Driver Dragged, Thrashed By Men On Faridabad Highway In Lucknow After Minor Altercation; Visuals Surface

Screengrab of the purported video showing men thrashing Ola cab driver on Faridabad Highway in UP's Lucknow. | X

In a video that is going viral on social media, four to six men can be seen dragging and thrashing an Ola cab driver after an alleged minor altercation.

The viral video is reported to be from UP’s Lucknow. The incident, as per the post on X (formerly known as Twitter), took place on Faridabad Highway under Chinhat police station area on December 14.

In the 41-second purported video of the incident posted on X, four to five men can be seen dragging and thrashing the cab driver with belt mercilessly as he tries to protect himself from the public outrage.

In the video made by one of the bystanders, a white coloured Wagon R with number plate UP 32 RN 8193 can be seen parked on the side of the highway.

Watch the video here:

वायरल वीडियो लखनऊ का बताया जा रहा है, जिसमें 5 से 6 लोग वीडियो में ओला ड्राइवर को मारते नजर आ रहे हैं, मामूली कहासुनी के बाद जमकर दबंगों ने ओला ड्राइवर को जमकर पीटा.

चिनहट थाना क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत लखनऊ फैजाबाद हाईवे का बताया जा रहा है वायरल वीडियो । pic.twitter.com/OejwNWfiZp — Gyanendra Shukla (@gyanu999) December 15, 2023

At the time of filing this report, the exact reason for this unfortunate incident, resulting in a public outrage against the cab driver was not clear.

Lucknow police reacts

The Lucknow police reacting promptly to the incident after the video of the incident went viral, in a post on X, said that it is investigating the matter and appropriate action will be taken.

थाना चिनहट पुलिस द्वारा आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) December 15, 2023

This is not the first time that a cab driver has borne the brunt of public outrage. In the past as well several incidents have come to the fore in which private cab drivers have been beaten up on streets over petty issues.

Previous incidents

Earlier in June, an Ola cab driver was allegedly beaten up and threatened by a person in presence of a police constable in UP’s Meerut. In the alleged incident, as per a post on X, the driver was beaten up after his car accidentally brushed the side of another car.

In another incident that took place at Mumbai airport on April 1, 2023, six people were arrested for allegedly thrashing a cab driver in the parking lot by private security personnel deployed at the airport following an argument.