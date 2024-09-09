VIDEO: Female Teacher's Controversial Bhojpuri Dance At School Event Goes Viral; Netizens Call It 'A Shameful Act'

X/@AuthorAtul

A Teachers' Day celebration video has been making the rounds on social media where a female teacher can be seen grooving to the music along with her students.

The teacher, wearing a black saree, can be seen showing off her dancing moves to a Bhojpuri song while the students can be spotted sitting around watching her performance.

As the video surfaced on social media a couple of days ago, it has now stirred up negative reactions from the netizens, stating that the teacher's dance moves were "shameful."

कुछ अलौकिक और दिव्य चीजें इंसान को मरने के बाद ही प्राप्त होती हैं। अब भारत रत्न सर्वपल्ली राधाकृष्णन जी को ही देख लीजिये। ऐसा सांस्कृतिक वातावरण में सम्पन्न होता शिक्षक दिवस उन्होंने जीते जी कभी नही देखा होगा। मने कि पठन-पाठन का इतना उच्चस्तरीय वातावरण किसी को क्या ही नसीब होगा।… pic.twitter.com/adxBwaqJRL — Atul Kumar Rai (@AuthorAtul) September 7, 2024

"What is shameful is that this teacher herself is dancing to such songs and that too in school on Teachers Day," read a comment on 'X'.

"Where will values ​​come from when there are schools like this?" another 'X' user, along with many others, questioned.

"Think about it.. What will be the level of education.... Dance with Bhojpuri songs on the occasion of Teacher's Day," another user opined.

In Another Viral Video...

As the debate over the viral video continues on social media, another controversial video has emerged.

Another Teachers' Day celebration video has been going viral on social media, sparking reactions from the netizens. Online users have labeled the students' dancing moves in the Bollywood song-set video as "vulgar" and "inappropriate," arguing that young students should not be exposed to such things at such an early age.

A group of schoolgirls, ages five to seven, can be seen dancing in the video to the song "Aaj Ki Raat," performed by Tamannah Bhatia and featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the film "Stree 2."

"We need to hold educators and parents accountable," said a furious internet user.

"It was astonishing to see the propagation of Bollywood vulgarity, obscenity & disregard through students' performances on Teachers' Day 5th September. What relevance has this dance got with education??" questioned another.

This sentiment was echoed by many others.