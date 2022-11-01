VIDEO: Dalit student beaten up by teacher for not bringing plate from home for food

Kanpur: A minor Dalit student was allegedly beaten up by a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur for not bringing a plate of food from his home.
The incident occurred at a primary school in Bani village of Chaubepur development block, in Kanpur.
A video of the same has surfaced on social media showing a minor student being asked by a female, behind the camera, why he was beaten up by the teacher. The child says he was beaten up for not bringing the plate from home.
“In a primary school in Kanpur, UP, a Dalit student was beaten up by the school teacher, because the child did not bring a plate of food from his home. The video is being told of the primary school of Bani village of Chaubepur development block,” reads a caption by one video.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)