Vice President Dhankhar Calls For Return To Service-Oriented Health And Education Sectors

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday lamented that the health and education sectors in the country have become an "industry" unlike old days when they were a means to serve the society.



He also expressed concern that despite their education, several people were succumbing to diseases due to their lifestyle.

Addressing an event of physicians here, Dhankhar said health and education were always considered to be a service and a means to give back to the society.



He said health and education were not seen as services from which money could be earned.



"Now these two sectors have become industry," he told the gathering.



"I strongly recommend that we get back to the old groove. That will do a lot of good to our nation and to humanity," he said.



Calling for affordable and good healthcare facilities for all, he said hospitals should aim at delivering "five-star" services to the people.



He said the Ayushman Bharat scheme was a living example of delivering best medical facilities to people.

