Vadodra: Class 12 Student Slaps Teacher In Front Of Entire Classroom; Video Goes Viral

Representative Image |

Vadodra, Gujarat: In a shocking incident, as reported by the Times of India, a woman schoolteacher from Gujarat’s Vadodara was allegedly slapped by a Class 12 student in front of the whole class after she questioned him about being late for an exam.

A woman schoolteacher was allegedly slapped by a student before the entire class when she asked him why he was late for an exam. 😡😡😡 pic.twitter.com/uLMYt3oRlq — SriSathya (@sathyashrii) February 7, 2026

The disturbing altercation reportedly took place in Smt. SJ Dave Sarvajanik High School, a Shehra town of Panchmahal district, on Jan 24, during the student’s pre‑board examination, raising concerns about discipline and student conduct in school environments.

What happened in the classroom?

As per the reports, the teacher was the exam supervisor when the student arrived late. Upon asking for a reason behind his tardiness, the student allegedly retaliated by slapping her in front of classmates. According to the FIR registered at Shehra police station, the boy said that no one asks him questions even at his house and then slapped the teacher on the face. After slapping him, the student pushed the teacher and left the classroom. The CCTV camera in the room recorded the entire incident.

According to the teacher's FIR filed at the Shehra police station, the teacher said that she only grabbed the smartboard to keep herself upright after he allegedly shoved her. The young person then walked out of the room. She added that the boy's father was called after the teacher approached the principal in charge.

After that, the father expressed regret to the teacher, and it was agreed that additional measures would be determined when the full-time principal returned on January 27.

The student, his father, and twenty other people visited the school on January 27. The teacher claimed that the group threatened her, claiming that she was the only person living in the town and that she would suffer terrible repercussions. The instructor hails from Navsari. She claimed that despite her initial fear, she ultimately made the decision to file a report.

On Thursday, police conducted a reconstruction of the crime and took the 18-year-old student into custody. According to Inspector Ankur Chaudhary of the Shehra police, the young person has no past offences against him. His dad drives a bus for the state transportation system.