JEE Main 2026: CFI Flags 17 Errors In JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Answer Key; Demands Bonus Marks for 10 Questions

Representative Image

The Coaching Federation of India (CFI) pointed out errors in the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 answer key, asking tough questions to the National Testing Agency.

As per the CFI, the JEE Main 2026 session 1 answer key has 17 errors in 17 questions due to incorrect numerical values, wrong options, unclear wording, calculation mistakes, or more than one correct answer. CFI has demanded a bonus of 10 marks. Among the subjects, Physics accounted for the highest number of disputed items, followed by concerns in Chemistry and Mathematics.

The JEE Main 2026 Exam was held between January 21 and January 29, 2026. Over 13 lakh registered students appeared for the exam.

The National Testing Agency released the provisional key on February 4, and students were allowed to raise objections until February 6.

JEE Main 2026: What Does Coaching Federation of India (CFI) Demand?

The Coaching Federation of India (CFI) demands bonus points for 10 questions, as they claim that these mistakes directly affect students’ JEE rankings.

Coaching Federation of India Vice President (Media and Legal) Keshav Agarwal responded to the findings by saying that even a single mark difference can cause significant rank changes in the JEE Main Exam 2026. Additionally, time lost because of a wrong question or response is never taken into account, and even normalisation cannot resolve such problems. In addition, students must pay Rs. 200 for each challenging question.

He further added that "It appears that NTA is not learning from past mistakes, and every year, there are mistakes in the answer key. How such things can happen in an important exam like jee where more than 12 lakh students appear everywhere, paying a good amount to NTA for conducting the exam, is beyond imagination."

Last year, CFI highlighted nine mistakes in the JEE session 2 Answer Key.