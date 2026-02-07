PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026 Out At pseb.ac; Get Direct Link Here to Download

PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026: Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026 on the official website pseb.ac.in. The Admit Card can be downloaded from the official website by adding the batch year, name, and roll number.

The Punjab Board Class 10th admit card 2026 is available for download online for both private and school candidates. The PSEB Class 10th Exam will begin on March 6, 2026. On the day of the test, students need to bring their Punjab Board 10th exam 2026 admit card. Candidates who do not have their admit card will not be permitted entry.

PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026: How to Download the PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026?

The following steps can be followed by the private candidates and the school authorities to download the PSEB 10th Admit Card 206.

Step 1: Visit the official PSEB website - pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Locate the admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Select the link for schools/private candidates

Step 4: Log in by entering your details, such as batch year, candidate’s name, and roll number

Step 5: The PSEB 10th admit card 2026 will be displayed on the candidate’s screen.

Step 6: The Admit Card should be downloaded and printed for future use.

PSEB Admit Card for Private Candidates Link

PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026: Details Mentioned in the Admit Card.

Students can find the following information on the Punjab Board 2026 admit card:

Student's Name

Roll Number and Registration Number

Date of Birth

Father's Name and Mother's Name

School Name and School Code

Subject Names and Subject Codes

Exam Date and Exam Time

Examination Centre Name and Centre Code

PSEB 10th Admit Card 2026: Important Exam Dates

6 March 2026: Social Science

7 March 2026: Music (Vocal)

9 March 2026: Punjabi Language – A

9 March 2026: Punjabi History & Culture – A

10 March 2026: Cutting & Tailoring

11 March 2026: English

12 March 2026: Physical Education

13 March 2026: Hindi

13 March 2026: Urdu (in place of Hindi)

16 March 2026: Science

17 March 2026: Sanskrit

17 March 2026: Urdu

17 March 2026: French

17 March 2026: German

17 March 2026: Organised Retail

17 March 2026: Automotive (Electrical Vehicle Service Assistant)

17 March 2026: Health Care (Home Health Aide Trainee)

17 March 2026: IT/ITES (Domestic Data Entry Operator)

17 March 2026: Private Security (Unarmed Security Guard)

17 March 2026: Beauty & Wellness (Assistant Beauty Therapist)

17 March 2026: Travel, Tourism & Hospitality

17 March 2026: Agriculture (Solanaceous Crop Cultivator)

17 March 2026: Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing

17 March 2026: Construction (Assistant Mason)

17 March 2026: Plumbing (Assistant Plumber General)

17 March 2026: Power (Consumer Energy Meter Technician)

17 March 2026: Banking & Financial Service / Insurance

17 March 2026: Electronics (Junior Field Technician – Home Appliances)

17 March 2026: Food Processing

17 March 2026: Telecom (Optical Fibre Splicer)

17 March 2026: Logistics (Land Transportation Associate)

17 March 2026: Management & Entrepreneurship / Professional Skills

17 March 2026: Media & Entertainment (Storyboard Artist)

17 March 2026: Physical Education Assistant

18 March 2026: Mechanical Drawing & Painting

19 March 2026: Punjabi – B

19 March 2026: Punjabi History & Culture – B

20 March 2026: Music (Instrumental)

24 March 2026: Mathematics

25 March 2026: Music (Tabla)

27 March 2026: Computer Science

30 March 2026: Home Science

1 April 2026: Health & Physical Education