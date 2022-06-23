Vacations declared early for Assam schools amidst floods

Photo: PTI

The designated summer vacation in Assam has been preponed for the academic year. They will go on from June 24 to July 23, 2022, instead of the previous dates which spanned from July 1 to July 31, 2022.

Several districts in Assam remain highly affected by the floods in the state. Amidst the calamity, several schools have been utilised for setting up a relief camp and the others have been damaged by the floods.

A notification from Secondary Education Department said:

"Many schools in the state are being designated as relief camps, sheltering flood victims and a large number of them have been affected and damaged in the flood," the Assam government said in an official order.

“To compensate the same, the Government in the Secondary Education Department has decided to reschedule the Summer Vacation in all Elementary, Secondary, Senior Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools from 25-06-2022 to 25-07-2022, instead of 01-07-2022 to 31-07-2022,” it said.

The flood and landslides have claimed 82 lives in Assam this year so far and 27 people are still missing.

In the current spell of flood in the state, more than 12.30 lakh people have been affected alone in lower Assam's Barpeta district followed by 4.69 lakh in Darrang, 4.40 lakh in Nagaon, 3.38 lakh in Bajali, 2.91 lakh in Dhubri, 2.82 lakh in Kamrup, 2.80 lakh in Goalpara, 2.07 lakh in Cachar, 1.84 lakh in Nalbari, 1.51 lakh in South Salmara, 1.46 lakh in Bongaigaon, 1.34 lakh in Karimganj district.