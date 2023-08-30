Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Registration For Round 2 Closes Tomorrow At hnbumu.ac.in

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 | Representational Pic

The registrations for the second round of Uttarakhand National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG counselling 2023 will close tomorrow, August 30. Interested candidates who wish to participate in the Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling 2023 round 2 can register themselves through the official website of Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University at hnbumu.ac.in.

HNBUMU further extended the date for students to surrender, withdraw, or resign the seats allotted without depositing the fee under round 1 counselling till 5 pm today. “No candidate will be allowed to surrender the seat allotted under round 1 Uttarakhand NEET PG counselling after 5 PM " an official statement from the university read.

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule:

Last date for online Registration, fee submission (Registration & security fee both) by new eligible candidates and Online re- registration by already registered candidates and candidates opting for seat upgradation without payment of registration fee: Till 4 pm, August 31

Last date to surrender/ withdraw/resign the seat allotted in round 1 (without forfeiture of Security deposit): Till 5 pm, August 30

Display of state merit list: September 1

Choice filling and locking by registered candidates: September 1 to September 3

Processing under round 2: September 4 to September 5

Round 2 result: September 6

Last date of joining the allotted college: September 11

Those candidates who are participating in the second round of counselling will have to pay the registration fee by 4 pm tomorrow. Those candidates who have already registered are opting for seat upgradation without payment of the registration fee can also register till August 31.

The university will publish the state merit list for round 2 on September 1 at 1 pm. " Round 3 and stray vacancy round counselling schedule and procedure will be uploaded separately" the university stated.