 Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last Date For Round 2 Registration Today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last Date For Round 2 Registration Today

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last Date For Round 2 Registration Today

The Uttarakhand NEET PG merit list for Round 2 will be released tomorrow, September 1, at 1:00 PM, as per reports.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 31, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
(Representational image)

On August 31, registration for the second round of the Uttarakhand NEET PG counseling 2023 will be closed by Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University (HNBUMU).

Candidates must pay the registration fee at hnbumu.ac.in by 4 p.m. today in order to participate in the second round of counseling.

Candidates can still register through August 31 if they haven't already, as well as those who want to upgrade their seats without paying the registration price.

The Uttarakhand NEET PG merit list for Round 2 will be released tomorrow, September 1, at 1:00 PM, as per reports. Candidates will have the opportunity to confirm their choices by September 3. Candidates who received seats in Round 2 must enroll in the designated institute by September 11, 2023, according to the final seat allotment results for Round 2, which will be announced on September 6.

Here's how to register for Uttarakhand NEET Counselling 2023:

The official website may be found at https://hnbumu.ac.in.

Go to the 'NEET PG 2023 - Uttarakhand State Centralized Counselling' link by clicking on it.

Use your credentials to log in.

Complete the registration form, pick your choices, and pay the registration money.

Send the form and save a copy of the registration confirmation page for your records.

Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC To Announce Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores

Mumbai News: Newly Introduced IIM Mumbai To Consider CAT 2023 Scores

IIT Kanpur Joins Hands With Penn State University To Boost Indo-US Defence Ties

IIT Kanpur Joins Hands With Penn State University To Boost Indo-US Defence Ties

RJD Leader Manoj Jha's DU Lecture Cancelled; Urges PM Modi To Probe Decision

RJD Leader Manoj Jha's DU Lecture Cancelled; Urges PM Modi To Probe Decision

Maharashtra: Ahead Of Marathwada Day, AIMIM MP Seeks Liberation From 'Unrepaired' Classrooms

Maharashtra: Ahead Of Marathwada Day, AIMIM MP Seeks Liberation From 'Unrepaired' Classrooms

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last Date For Round 2 Registration Today

Uttarakhand NEET PG Counselling 2023: Last Date For Round 2 Registration Today