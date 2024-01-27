Uttarakhand Madrasas: Lord Ram's Story Integrated Into Syllabus from March 2024

Representative Image

In a landmark decision aimed at fostering cultural understanding and religious harmony, madrasas affiliated with the Uttarakhand Waqf Board will introduce the life story of Lord Ram into their syllabus, commencing in March 2024. Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, also a prominent BJP leader, unveiled the progressive step on January 25 as part of the madrasa modernization program.

Embracing universal values embodied by Lord Ram

According to the News 18 reports, shams revealed that the move has garnered support from seasoned Muslim clerics who recognize the universal values embodied by Lord Ram. He emphasized that students will gain insights into both the life of Lord Ram and Prophet Mohammad, promoting a comprehensive understanding of diverse religious and cultural traditions.

With oversight of 117 madrasas, the Uttarakhand Waqf Board plans to implement the modern syllabus initially in Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Nainital districts. Shams expressed eagerness in instilling the values represented by Shri Ram, underscoring the significance of a leader who renounced the throne to honor a commitment to his father.

“The study of Shri Ram will be introduced in the Madrasas affiliated with the Waqf Board as part of our madrasa modernization programme from March this year. Someone who gave up the throne and went to the forest to help his father keep a commitment! Who wouldn’t want to have a son like Shri Ram,” said Chairman Shams in a statement to PTI.

Read Also Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya: Indian students Across The World Celebrate

Lord Ram as the Leader of 'Hind'

Shams quoted the 20th-century Muslim philosopher Allama Iqbal, affirming India's pride in the existence of Lord Ram and recognizing him as the leader of 'Hind.' He pointed to the inspiring examples of Lord Lakshman and Goddess Sita, who accompanied Lord Ram to the forest during 'vanvaas' and willingly abandoned the comforts of the kingdom.

Emphasizing the diverse cultural identity of Indian Muslims, Shams stated that students would be educated about Indian cultural icons, asserting that they are not limited to Arab, Mongol, or Afghan heritage. Additionally, Shams announced the introduction of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) books in madrasas, further integrating mainstream educational resources into the curriculum.