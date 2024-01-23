Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lala in Ayodhya: Indian students Across The World Celebrate

Ram devotees chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' at Paris's iconic Eiffel Tower | DD/ X

The Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Lord Ram's idol at the Ram temple in Ayodhya resonated with Hindus worldwide, sparking waves of excitement and devotion that reverberated across the world.

The festivities extended beyond the consecration itself, with the inauguration of new temples dedicated to Ram Lalla alongside the recently constructed Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

Diverse celebrations in major cities

Dheeraj Soundankar, a master's student specialising in Advanced Manufacturing in Work Design and Sustainability Management from TU Chemnitz, Germany, shared insights into the diverse celebrations in Germany.

"Major cities hosted various functions like Dhol Phatak and adorned public spaces with saffron flags", he told The Free Press Journal (FPJ).

In his city, however, the celebrations were more subdued, with residents relying on YouTube live streams to witness the preparations and the worship in Ayodhya. Small student groups took the initiative to organise personalised activities locally.

Global participation: Berlin, Tokyo, and New Zealand

The global reach of the celebrations was evident in events organised across different countries. In Berlin, the Shree Ganesh Hindu Temple hosted an elaborate celebration, featuring 1008 Ram Jyoti Prajwalan and Ram Dhum, enhancing the festive spirit.

Shreyas Atre, residing in Japan, highlighted the efforts of Tokyo Marathi Mitra Mandal and the Indian Association in Nishikasai, Edogawa City, Tokyo, where a significant Indian community organised a vibrant event.

New Zealand also delved into the vibrant gathering at Auckland's Eden Park, where devotees thronged the Ram Mandir to observe the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Shubhang Chohan told FPJ, "The Shri Ram Mandir Parivaar actively invited devotees to join the historic Ayodhya program in Eden Park on Jan 21, marking the opening of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Ayodhya."

The temple committee has also extended a warm invitation to all devotees through a Facebook post, emphasising the global resonance of this sacred moment.