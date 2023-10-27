 Uttarakhand Education Minister Says "Will Implement NCERT Panel Recommendations In State"
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttarakhand Education Minister Says "Will Implement NCERT Panel Recommendations In State"

Uttarakhand Education Minister Says "Will Implement NCERT Panel Recommendations In State"

NCERT Chairman Dinesh Saklani has, however, said no decision has been taken yet on the panel's recommendations.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 11:20 AM IST
article-image
Uttarakhand Education Minister Says "Will Implement NCERT Panel Recommendations In State" | File (Representative Photo)

Dehradun: Uttarakhand School Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said Thursday the recommendation of a high-level committee set up by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will be implemented in the state. The committee for social sciences constituted by the NCERT to revise the school curriculum has recommended replacing "India" with "Bharat" in school textbooks for all classes, introducing "classical history" instead of "ancient history" in the curriculum and including the Indian Knowledge System (IKS) in the syllabus for all subjects.

NCERT Chairman Dinesh Saklani has, however, said no decision has been taken yet on the panel's recommendations.

However, Uttarakhand Education Minister Rawat said on Thursday instructions have been issued to Vandana Garbyal, the director of State Educational and Training Institute, to implement the recommendations of the NCERT panel in the textbooks of the state.

Read Also
Uttarakhand Govt Signs MoUs Worth ₹10,150 Crore With Healthcare Industry In Presence Of CM Dhami
article-image

"The NCERT committee has recommended writing 'Bharat' instead of 'India' in books. Apart from this, the committee has also recommended to introduce 'Bharati gyan pranali' (Indian Knowledge System) in all courses," Rawat said during his Rajasthan visit, according to a statement issued here by his Public Relations Officer and Media in-charge V P Singh Bisht.

Rawat said the state government has already decided to include the Indian Knowledge System in the school curriculum. Under the provisions of the National Education Policy-2020, a book named 'Hamari Virasat' will be included in the curriculum, he said.

In the first phase, the book will be introduced in classes 6th to 8th, he said, a five-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Garbyal to compile the book.

Read Also
Uttarakhand: Over 100 higher education institutes linked with 'e-Granthalaya'
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

FPJ Exclusive: ‘40% Of TOEFL Takers Are Female,’ says ETS India Head

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Over 4500 Indian Students Attend Choose France Tour 2023 Amid Country's 30,000 Goal By 2030

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

Jharkhand Board 10th Exam 2025 : Registration for JAC Class 10 Exam Ends Tomorrow

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

BSEH Introduces Two Mathematics Papers For 10th Board Exam 2023: Basic And Standard Mathematics

New Curriculum Framework Introduced for Early Education in Maharashtra

New Curriculum Framework Introduced for Early Education in Maharashtra