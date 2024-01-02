Uttarakhand CM Inaugurates Residential School In Kaulagarh

ANI

In a momentous New Year's Day ceremony, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the newly constructed Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Residential Hostel in Kaulagarh. The hostel, built at a commendable pace in less than a year, saw its foundation stone laid by CM Dhami himself last year, with a total cost of Rs. 4,09,40,000.

CM Dhami adorns children with uniforms and blankets

As part of the inauguration, Chief Minister Dhami personally adorned the children of the hostel with uniforms and distributed blankets. A thorough inspection of the residential facilities was also conducted, wherein Dhami took stock of the amenities provided to the children.

Upgrades announced for Girls’ hostels and schools

Expressing satisfaction with the arrangements, Chief Minister Dhami commended the Education Department officials for their efforts and commitment to providing high-quality resources to the hostel's residents. The residential facility has been designed to accommodate 100 children.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami made a significant announcement, stating that hostels associated with the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, aimed at educating girls from weaker, deprived, and resourceless backgrounds, along with 11 schools near the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hostel, would be upgraded to the intermediate level. He also took the opportunity to honor outstanding female students who excelled in board examinations.

CM Dhami’s vision for the future

Reflecting on the occasion, Chief Minister Dhami emphasized his joy in spending time with children at the outset of the new year. The hostel, named after Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, stands as a symbol of determination, hard work, and energy, values exemplified by Bose's life.

Highlighting the role of education in shaping societal values, Chief Minister Dhami stressed the importance of providing opportunities to children, especially those from weaker backgrounds. He applauded the efforts of teachers, hostel wardens, and officials associated with Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls Hostels, underscoring the exceptional performance of girls from resource-less and weak backgrounds in board examinations.

Concluding his remarks, Chief Minister Dhami asserted that education is the key to prosperity and strength for society. He reiterated his commitment to the ideals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign and underscored the pivotal role that education plays in shaping a successful and empowered society.

(Inputs from ANI)