Uttarakhand Board Releases Class 12 Exam Schedule For 2024

Representative image

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has unveiled the comprehensive exam schedule for both Class 10 and 12 in a consolidated PDF format for the academic year 2024. Aspiring students can explore the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, to access essential resources such as the syllabus and sample papers specifically designed for Class 12.

In a significant development, the UBSE Class 12 date sheet for 2024 indicates that the intermediate exams are scheduled to kick off on February 27, 2024, with the inaugural examination focusing on the Hindi subject. The examination sessions are planned for the morning slot, running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This crucial information comes in the wake of the UBSE's commitment to providing a transparent and well-organized examination framework.

Students are strongly encouraged to meticulously review the UBSE Class 12 date sheet 2024, where they will find detailed information including subject codes and names, examination dates, days, timings, and imperative instructions. The significance of this date sheet lies in its role as a pivotal guide for students as they prepare for their upcoming examinations.

For the latest updates and to access the complete exam schedule, students are advised to regularly visit the official website of the Uttarakhand Board of School Education. The board's dedication to facilitating a conducive learning environment is evident through such initiatives, ensuring students are well-equipped and informed for their academic pursuits.