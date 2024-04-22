Uttarakhand Board Results 2024 To Be Released By Month End, Check Exact Date And Time | Representative Image

On April 30, 2024, the Uttarakhand Board Result will be released. The Uttarakhand School Education Council headquarters will host the results announcement for classes 10 and 12 at 11.30 a.m. To verify their scores, students will require their admit card numbers.

On the official website, ubse.uk.gov.in, the direct link for the Uttarakhand Board Result 2024 will be activated. This year, 2,10,354 students have taken the 10th and 12th exams offered by the Uttarakhand Board.

In consideration of this year's Lok Sabha elections, the Uttarakhand Board results are being made public approximately one month ahead of schedule.

Eligibility Criteria

In the Uttarakhand Class 10th and 12th result 2024, passing all subjects requires a minimum of 33%.

How to check?

- Students must first go to uaresults.nic.in or ubse.uk.gov.in, the official websites.

- Select the choice that corresponds to your standards from the list of options on the main page, such as "Uttarakhand Class 10th Board Result, 2024 or Uttarakhand Class 12th Board Result, 2024."

- Click the "Get my Uttarakhand Board Results 2024" button after entering your login information, which includes your date of birth and roll number.

- Following it. The results for Uttarakhand's Class 10 and 12 in 2024 will appear on your screen.

- Print the outcome for future use after downloading it.

The dates of this year's Uttarakhand board exams were February 15–March 13 for the 10th grade and February 27–March 16–March 16, 2024, for the intermediate board exam.