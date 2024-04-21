MP Board To Release Class 10, 12 Results This Week | Representational image

This week is anticipated to see the release of the MP Board Class 10, 12 result 2024 by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). The official MPBSE website, mpresults.nic.in, will allow students to view their results for the MP Board Class 10, 12, exams.

This year, from February 5, 2024, to February 28, 2024, the MP Board Class 10th examination was held. Conversely, the class 12 board exam took place from February 6, 2024, to March 5, 2024.

Since the mark sheets on the MP Board's official website are only provisional, it is advised that students pick up their actual mark sheets from their respective schools as soon as the results are announced.

Read Also MP Board To Simultaneously Release 10th And 12th Grade Results By Month End

Eligibility Criteria



Students must score at least 33 percent to pass the MPBSE 12th board exam in 2024. For those who fell short of the 33% threshold, the extra exam will give them an opportunity to make up for it.



MP Board 2024 Results: How to download?



1) Visit the official MPBSE website.



2) Selecting the "Exam Results" tab is the second step.



3) Select the link labelled "MPBSE-HSSC (Class 12th) Main Examination Results".



4) Enter the application number and roll number in the result login window.



5) Click "Submit" to finish.



6) The scorecard will momentarily show up on the screen.