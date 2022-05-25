Uttarakhand: 12th Standard Board Results Speculated Around Early June

Uttarakhand: Class 12 Board Result for 2022 is to be declared soon by Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education (UBSE). Students can check the the official website - uaresults.nic.in. for their UBSE 12th result 2022 in online mode. Nearly 1.20 lakh students have appeared for the UK Board 12th exam in 2022.

The UBSE 12th result might be available by June 2022 as per media reports. Also, the board is expected to release the Class 12 result first and then the class 10 result like last year.

To check the Uttarakhand class 12th board results, students will have to visit the official website - uaresults.nic.in. On the homepage of the website the students will find a login window will appear on the screen. On entering the login details the UK Board class 12th result will appear on the screen. Students might also be able to avail a SMS facility to check the result.