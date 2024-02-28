Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Government Plans Sports Facility Development in 171 Government Colleges

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | PTI

In its ongoing pursuit to promote sports at the grassroots level in Uttar Pradesh and motivate and nurture sporting talents of the state, the Yogi government has approved a fund of Rs 1.71 crore under the Major Dhyan Chand Mission for developing sports infrastructure in as many as 171 government colleges of the state, a minister from the state government said.

Notably, this fund must be utilised by the colleges by March 31, 2024. Each of the 171 college will get Rs 1 lakh to develop sports facilities so that the talented sportspersons do not have to go elsewhere for training or practice for various tournaments and championships.

State Minister of Higher Education, Yogendra Upadhyay mentioned that there is a plan in line with CM Yogi’s vision to train sportspersons in government colleges across the state.

“Our priority is to provide sports facilities for those already enrolled in these colleges. In the sequence, against the provisioned budget of Rs 1.72 crore, an amount of Rs 1.71 crore is being released at the government level for creating sports facilities in a total of 171 government colleges with each college to receive Rs 1 lakh,” he said.

The minister emphasised that the facilities will help the sportspersons to prepare for different championships and pursue a career in their favourite sports.

The amount released by the government will be spent on preparing the necessary infrastructure, including courts, turfs, etc, related to various sports.

The minister added that the Director (Finance) of Higher Education, Uttar Pradesh, Prayagraj, will ensure compliance with the conditions set by the Finance Department while making the funds available to the Public Works Department through RTGS.

The approved amount will not be kept in a bank account, and its expenditure will be carried out in accordance with appropriate financial procedures and as per government orders issued from time to time, he said.

All government colleges have been directed to ensure quality of work.