 Uttar Pradesh: Transforms Education Reduced Hours, Bag-Free Days
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Transforms Education Reduced Hours, Bag-Free Days

Uttar Pradesh: Transforms Education Reduced Hours, Bag-Free Days

Uttar Pradesh made certain changes in education with shorter hours, 1- bag-free days annually. Progressive changes aim to enhance students well-being and foster dynamic learning experiences.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 04:16 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |

The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced a significant overhaul in the traditional school schedules. The forthcoming changes, as part of the new education policy, aim to redefine the learning experience for students across the state.

School time schedule

Under the revamped system, schools will witness a reduction in study hours, with a total of 29 hours of teaching schedules each week. Classes from Monday to Friday will range from 5 to 5.5 hours, fostering a balanced academic routine. Notably, the second Saturday of every month will feature shorter classes spanning 2 to 2.5 hours, while the remaining two Saturdays will be designated as holidays.

New education Policy

Complementing the adjusting timings, the new education policy set maximum time limits for various subjects. General subjects will be taught within a 35 to 45- minute timeframe, while major subjects such as Math, Hindi, English and Science will extend to 50 minutes. The state's Education Department has been tasked with formulating rules aligned with the National Curriculum Framework of the New Education Policy to ensure seamless implementation.

A key highlight of this progressive approach is the introduction of 10 bag-free days annually. During these days, students will encounter a unique teaching methodology, emphasizing oral and experimental learning. This initiative aims to alleviate the burden on students, providing them with a dynamic and holistic educational experience.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Education Department Launches Campaign To Boost School Attendance
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ten Bollywood Movies You Didn't Know Were Shot At These Famous Campuses

Ten Bollywood Movies You Didn't Know Were Shot At These Famous Campuses

Uttar Pradesh: Transforms Education Reduced Hours, Bag-Free Days

Uttar Pradesh: Transforms Education Reduced Hours, Bag-Free Days

IIM Lucknow Seeks Online Applications For Working Professionals In MBA

IIM Lucknow Seeks Online Applications For Working Professionals In MBA

IIT Madras, Sri Ramachandra Institute Introduces Dual MD-PhD For Medical Engineering Aspirants

IIT Madras, Sri Ramachandra Institute Introduces Dual MD-PhD For Medical Engineering Aspirants

Nagaland Board Announces Class 12 Practical Exam Dates: December 4-15

Nagaland Board Announces Class 12 Practical Exam Dates: December 4-15