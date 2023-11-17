Uttar Pradesh: Transforms Education Reduced Hours, Bag-Free Days

Representational image |

The Uttar Pradesh state government has announced a significant overhaul in the traditional school schedules. The forthcoming changes, as part of the new education policy, aim to redefine the learning experience for students across the state.

School time schedule

Under the revamped system, schools will witness a reduction in study hours, with a total of 29 hours of teaching schedules each week. Classes from Monday to Friday will range from 5 to 5.5 hours, fostering a balanced academic routine. Notably, the second Saturday of every month will feature shorter classes spanning 2 to 2.5 hours, while the remaining two Saturdays will be designated as holidays.

New education Policy

Complementing the adjusting timings, the new education policy set maximum time limits for various subjects. General subjects will be taught within a 35 to 45- minute timeframe, while major subjects such as Math, Hindi, English and Science will extend to 50 minutes. The state's Education Department has been tasked with formulating rules aligned with the National Curriculum Framework of the New Education Policy to ensure seamless implementation.

A key highlight of this progressive approach is the introduction of 10 bag-free days annually. During these days, students will encounter a unique teaching methodology, emphasizing oral and experimental learning. This initiative aims to alleviate the burden on students, providing them with a dynamic and holistic educational experience.

Read Also Uttar Pradesh Education Department Launches Campaign To Boost School Attendance

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)