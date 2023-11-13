Uttar Pradesh Education Department Launches Campaign To Boost School Attendance

Representational image |

Uttar Pradesh Education Department has started accelerating efforts to improve attendance of students in state-run schools.

To understand large, glaring gaps in attendance, the education department has launched an intensive campaign seeking participation from all stakeholders — teachers, parents and education officials — to improve at least 10 per cent attendance in schools.

An analysis by the department shows nearly 50 per cent students remain absent on an average daily.

Under the campaign, teachers will work on finding the root cause of students missing school, identify at-risk children going through some adversity, develop an ‘emotional bond’ with students and undertake outreach activities to bring children back to school.

Issuing the directives, director general of school education (DGSE) Vijay Kiran Anand has asked teachers to develop a close relationship with children and emotionally strengthen the school atmosphere for interactive teaching-learning.

Anand said that the teachers should focus on peer learning and visit homes of kids who remain absent for more than three days.

Teachers have also been asked to do root cause analysis of students skipping schools.

Absenteeism is primarily because of socio-economic issues of the family, lack of awareness about importance of education, engagement of children with household chores or taking care of younger siblings, said Anand.

Teachers have been asked to meet parents of students who miss school frequently and make them aware about the need for regular schooling.

Teachers have also been asked to expose students to outdoor activities.

