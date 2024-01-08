Uttar Pradesh To Launch Pilot Project For Anganwadi Centers Under NEP 2020 | Representative Photo

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the government of Uttar Pradesh plans to start a pilot project in 18 districts to set up Anganwadi Centers as places for holistic development and pre-school learning, with an emphasis on children ages 3 to 6 to help them get ready for Grade 1 schooling.

Beginning on January 18, the three-month project will cover nearly 12,000 AWCs in 18 districts, including Ayodhya, Rae Bareli, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kaushambhi, Basti, Aligarh, Firozabad, Baghpat, Jalaun, Balrampur, Mahoba, Mau, Pilibhit, Bhadohi, Bijnor, and Shamli. The project's goal is to end the "learning crisis" by assisting Anganwadi children in achieving foundational literacy and numeracy.

Project to help youngsters be school ready

According to authorities, the play-based "school readiness" module would provide youngsters from a variety of backgrounds with age- and developmentally appropriate learning experiences in a happy and engaging setting that would promote holistic development.

As per an official statement given to ANI, the purpose of activities is to foster various abilities in children such as sharing, helping, forming good relationships with peers, adapting to new surroundings, and focusing on a task.

Through a play-based approach, the readiness module will also help youngsters build the cognitive and linguistic competencies that are necessary for learning to read, write, and acquire number sense. The project's worksheets and exemplar activities are intended to be introduced throughout the first three months or twelve weeks of Grade I.