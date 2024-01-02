Winter Vacation Announced For Uttar Pradesh Schools: Extended Break Until January 14 | File photo

In response to the prevailing winter conditions, the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council (UPBEC) has officially declared a winter vacation for all state schools. The decision, which is set to be enforced across the region, has already begun implementation in the Etah district. The winter break is scheduled to continue until January 14, 2024, encompassing schools from pre-primary to eighth grade.

The directive to initiate the winter vacation was issued by BSA Dinesh Kumar, following the receipt of a corresponding letter from the government. The order is not limited to council-run schools; it extends to aided and recognized schools as well. This comprehensive approach ensures that all students and educational institutions within the state adhere to the prescribed winter break schedule.

To facilitate the seamless execution of the directive, District School Inspector Chandra K Singh has advised principals of secondary schools to comply with the government's orders. This includes granting a holiday to students up to class 8 until January 14. Principals are entrusted with the responsibility of taking necessary steps to implement this decision effectively.

The announcement of the winter vacation comes against the backdrop of a cold wave predicted by the Meteorological Department in Uttar Pradesh. The department anticipates dense fog and a further drop in temperatures, particularly on Tuesday. According to Meteorologist Mohd. Danish, there is a slight improvement in weather conditions expected starting Wednesday, with a marginal increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures, offering some respite from the prevailing cold spell.