Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Age Limit Raised By 3 Years

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | File

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, issued an order on Tuesday allowing applicants for the 60,244 police constable position to be three years older.

Following demands from youths and public representatives who cited the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on young people's career prospects in the state, the chief minister issued an instruction to the Home Department.

Official statement

An official statement from the chief minister's office, as reported by PTI stated that "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the Principal Secretary (Home Department) to give three years relaxation in the age limit of candidates of all categories in the police recruitment this time."

The announcement states that candidates must be at least 18 years old and no older than 22. In a letter to the chief minister, the two BJP MPs requested a three- to five-year relaxation of the upper age limit, citing the COVID-19 pandemic's effects during the previous two years.

Opposition leaders met CM Yogi

In order to push for the age relaxation, Jewar (Gautam Buddh Nagar) MLA Dhirendra Singh and Anupshahar (Bulandshahr) MLA Sanjay Sharma met with the chief minister earlier on Tuesday in the state capital.

In support of the demand, the opposition Rashtriya Lok Dal launched a public campaign in western Uttar Pradesh.

Police constables recruitment open

On December 23, the state government announced that 60,244 police constables would be hired. The deadline for applications is set for December 27 and would run through January 16.

According to the official notification, of the 60,244 open positions in the police force, 24,102 are unreserved, 6,024 are for the economically disadvantaged section, 16,262 are for Other Backward Classes, 12,650 are for Scheduled Castes, and 1,204 are for Scheduled Tribes.

It also stated that twenty percent of the positions are designated for women.