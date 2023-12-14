UP Police Commences Recruitment for 546 Constable and PAC Posts Under Sports Quota

UP Police Opens Recruitment for 546 Constable and PAC Posts Under Sports Quota | Representational Pic

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) will commence registrations for the recruitment of Constable and PAC Posts 14th December onwards, with the deadline for registration set for 1st January 2024.

Candidates are required to apply through the official website at uppbpb.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is specifically for 546 posts under the Sports quota, with 350 vacancies designated for male candidates and 196 for female candidates.

Comprehensive information regarding the posts, eligibility criteria, and application process details can be found here.

UP Police Sports Quota Recruitment 2023:

Important Details

Organization: Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPBB)

Vacancy Name: Constable Sports Quota

Number of Vacancies: 546

Application process start date: December 14, 2023

Last Date of Application: January 1, 2024

Official Website: uppbpb. gov.in

Age Limit: 18 to 22 years

Steps to Apply for UP Police Sports Quota Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website of UP Police Sports Quota uppbpb.gov.in

Click on the "Apply Online" link given below

Fill the online application form

Upload the required documents

Pay the required application fee

Print the application form