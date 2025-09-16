 Uttar Pradesh News: Raebareli Teachers Protest Supreme Court TET Order, 4 Lakh Demand Exemption, RSM Warns Of Intensified Movement
Uttar Pradesh News: Raebareli Teachers Protest Supreme Court TET Order, 4 Lakh Demand Exemption, RSM Warns Of Intensified Movement

Teachers in Rae Bareli staged a major demonstration on Monday under the banner of Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh (RSM) against the Supreme Court’s September 1 order mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for all in-service educators.

UP State BureauUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:14 AM IST
article-image
RSM-led protest in Raebareli against Supreme Court’s TET order | File Photo

Raebareli: Teachers in Rae Bareli staged a major demonstration on Monday under the banner of Rashtriya Shikshak Mahasangh (RSM) against the Supreme Court’s September 1 order mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for all in-service educators.

The protest, part of a coordinated nationwide campaign, culminated in the submission of memorandums addressed to the Prime Minister and Education Minister through district magistrates.

Teachers Argue Violation of Dignity

RSM state president Shiv Shankar Singh said nearly four lakh teachers in Uttar Pradesh were appointed before the Right to Education Act came into force. He argued that imposing TET at this stage is a violation of teachers’ dignity, as all had met eligibility criteria at the time of their recruitment.

Age Concerns and Job Insecurity

District president Virendra Singh termed the order a form of “injustice,” stressing that most affected teachers are in their 50s and cannot be forced to prepare for exams at this age. He warned that failure to amend the law could push many into premature retirement or job loss.

Warning of Escalation

Leaders including Dr. Shweta and Madhukar Singh added that if no amendment is made, the agitation will escalate into a larger national movement. Several teacher organizations extended support, demanding exemption for pre-RTE recruits.

