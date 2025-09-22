Andhra Pradesh AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Now Out On September 25

AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a notice of delay in the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result, which was previously planned to be announced on September 22, 2025. The announcement does not specify any reason for the delay, and candidates remain waiting for their seat allotment information. According to the revised schedule, the result will be declared on September 25, 2025, on the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

Once the result of the seat allotment is announced, candidates who receive favourable allotments must report to their respective colleges on or between September 25 and September 26, 2025. The academic calendar of the allotted courses will commence from September 25, 2025. APSCHE has made it known to the students that allotment of a seat does not ensure admission. The candidates must also meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Procedure of Admission for LL.B. Courses

Seat allotment determines admissions to five-year and three-year LL.B courses by the participating law colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Students have to download their allotment order and join the college assigned within the stipulated time to complete admission.

At the reporting time, students must provide original certificates for verification. The college principals will scrutinise the certificates to check whether all the candidates are as per the stipulated requirements. APSCHE has emphasised that the admission would be finalised only after the verification.

APSCHE has asked candidates to keep a close eye on the official portal regarding any fresh updates on extra counselling rounds, reporting schedule, or time table changes. Students need to stay vigilant to prevent missing deadlines and smooth admission process.