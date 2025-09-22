 Andhra Pradesh AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Now Out On September 25
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAndhra Pradesh AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Now Out On September 25

Andhra Pradesh AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Now Out On September 25

The AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result, initially scheduled for September 22, has been postponed to September 25. Candidates must report to their allotted colleges between September 25–26 and submit original certificates for verification.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result | Official Website

AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released a notice of delay in the AP LAWCET 2025 seat allotment result, which was previously planned to be announced on September 22, 2025. The announcement does not specify any reason for the delay, and candidates remain waiting for their seat allotment information. According to the revised schedule, the result will be declared on September 25, 2025, on the official website of AP LAWCET at lawcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Reporting to Allotted Colleges

Once the result of the seat allotment is announced, candidates who receive favourable allotments must report to their respective colleges on or between September 25 and September 26, 2025. The academic calendar of the allotted courses will commence from September 25, 2025. APSCHE has made it known to the students that allotment of a seat does not ensure admission. The candidates must also meet the eligibility criteria as mentioned by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Procedure of Admission for LL.B. Courses

FPJ Shorts
Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video
Vasai: Car Swept Into Sea At Kalamb Beach; Tourists Rescued | Video
Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents
Raigad Man Caught At Mumbai Airport Over Discrepancy In Seafarer Documents
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
Bizarre Visual Shows Man Sleeping In Mumbai Local Train On Luggage Counters, Netizens React Hilariously, 'Is This Called Bird's Eye View'
Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Washington To Push Forward India-US Trade Talks
Union Minister Piyush Goyal In Washington To Push Forward India-US Trade Talks

Seat allotment determines admissions to five-year and three-year LL.B courses by the participating law colleges in Andhra Pradesh. Students have to download their allotment order and join the college assigned within the stipulated time to complete admission.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
article-image

At the reporting time, students must provide original certificates for verification. The college principals will scrutinise the certificates to check whether all the candidates are as per the stipulated requirements. APSCHE has emphasised that the admission would be finalised only after the verification.

APSCHE has asked candidates to keep a close eye on the official portal regarding any fresh updates on extra counselling rounds, reporting schedule, or time table changes. Students need to stay vigilant to prevent missing deadlines and smooth admission process.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS RRB 2025 Recruitment Update: Registration Extended Till September 28; 13,302 Vacancies Open

IBPS RRB 2025 Recruitment Update: Registration Extended Till September 28; 13,302 Vacancies Open

Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Marks Graduation Of 5th Batch Of Community Innovative Fellows

Niti Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission Marks Graduation Of 5th Batch Of Community Innovative Fellows

Andhra Pradesh AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Now Out On September 25

Andhra Pradesh AP LAWCET 2025 Seat Allotment Result Postponed; Now Out On September 25

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Family Of NEET Aspirant Killed By Cattle Smugglers In Gorakhpur

Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging DUSU Presidential Poll, Directs Preservation Of EVMs

Delhi HC Issues Notice On Plea Challenging DUSU Presidential Poll, Directs Preservation Of EVMs