Uttar Pradesh: In A New Diktat, Yogi Adityanath Govt Urges Madrassas To Celebrate Yoga Day

The Uttar Pradesh Madrassa Education Board has issued orders to celebrate Yoga Day in all aided and non-aided recognized madrassas of the state on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

Jagmohan Singh, registrar of the Madrasa Education Board, in a letter sent to all the district minority welfare officers of the state on June 17, has said that they should make efforts from their level to celebrate Yoga Day in all aided and non-aided recognized madrassas of the state on June 21.

Meanwhile, Madrassa Board Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Javed said all recognized madrassas have completed preparations for Yoga Day.

He has also appealed to private madrassa operators to celebrate Yoga Day. The Uttar Pradesh BJP Minority Morcha is also busy preparing for the yoga programme in 900 madrassas of the state on Yoga Day.

State BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali said that on the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Morcha has completed the preparations for Yoga exercise programme in 900 madrassas of the state. At present, there are 16,531 madrassas in the state, out of which 558 get grants from the government.