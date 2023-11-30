Uttar Pradesh: Govt's Decision To Restrict Night Classes For Female Students In Coaching Centres Receives Mixed Response

Some teachers raised concern about the increase in harassment cases outside coaching centres. | Representative Image

The Uttar Pradesh government recently issued guidelines which stated that private coaching centres should not conduct classes for female students post 8 p.m. as a part of the Safe City Plan. The Safe City Plan was introduced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the intention that UP will be the first state in the country to have 18 ‘safe cities’ through enhanced surveillance through CCTVs at the entry and exit points of 17 municipal corporations and establishment of pink booths.

Students Express Displeasure Towards The Decision

Some students from the state expressed displeasure towards the decision. Pratiksha Shukla from Lucknow felt like this decision was regressive. “What is the point of this safety if it results in women being locked inside?” she said. Pratiksha goes to a coaching class to study for Judiciary service exam and says that taking measures like increasing security and constant patrol will be more helpful.

Rahul Bhandari, a music student from Ghaziabad also thought that these guidelines will negatively affect the education of girl students. He said, “Due to this law, female students would probably have lesser slots to pick from and some would not be able to get admitted to their preferred institution because their timings/slot wouldn't match.”

'Such Guidelines Should Be Issued For Boys As Well'

Some teachers raised concern about the increase in harassment cases outside coaching centres.

Ramesh Vishkvakarma, who works as a teacher in Prathmik Vidyalay, Hardiya, said that female students could easily go to the coaching centres in the morning and study at home at night. Vipin Kr Singh, a Physics Teacher at VMCC Coaching, Moradabad, felt that such guidelines should be issued for boys as well. "Students are unable to make time for their own study because of the coaching centre's hectic timetable. How will they manage to study on their own?" he said, praising the guidelines.

Anubhi Gupta, a student of class 11 Commerce who goes to a coaching center also said that most classes end by 7:30 anyway and that parents and students will appreciate this guideline. Her mother, Ruchi Gupta, said that this step for the safety of girls is a great idea by the government.