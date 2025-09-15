Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches Weekly 'Shramdan' Drive In Sarvodaya Schools, Government Hostels To Boost Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan | File Pic (Representative Image)

Lucknow: To give fresh momentum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday launched a new and unique initiative of giving ‘weekly shramdan’ in all Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Schools as well as government hostels across the state.

About The Initiative

The unique initiative, kicked off under the auspices of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun, will be held every Sunday, where students will be persuaded to contribute to the Clean India mission and also encourage others to follow suit.

The initiative aims to instil discipline, cooperation, and respect for labour among students while ensuring cleaner and more vibrant campuses.

The Shramdan campaign has been launched in all Sarvodaya schools as well as government-run hostels. Under the project, the students will put in 'extra effort' to beautify the school premises and their hostels through ‘shramdan’.

As part of the initiative, school and hostel campuses will be cleaned every Sunday by the students. Special focus will be given to repairing broken chairs, tables, and other furniture, cleaning water tanks and drains, and proper disposal of waste. Necessary tools like brooms, spades, buckets, pans, and dustbins have already been provided to the schools.

For the 'shramdan', emphasis will also be placed on gardening activities such as weeding, planting new saplings, and preparing compost from dry leaves and twigs. This will strengthen environmental awareness among students.

Schools will be divided into houses, with each house assigned responsibility for shramdan tasks, encouraging healthy competition among students and inspiring them to beautify their campuses.

Before-and-after pictures of shramdan will also be uploaded on a centralised web portal using QR codes, ensuring monitoring and transparency.

