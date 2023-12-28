Uttar Pradesh Government Adjusts School Schedule Due To Extreme Cold Wave | Representative Image

Due to the extreme cold, the Uttar Pradesh government has modified the state's school schedule.

Schools shut and timings revised

Ghaziabad schools for Classes 1 through 8 will now operate from 10 am to 3 pm, per the District Magistrate's directive. The government has declared Thursday and Friday as school holidays in a number of cities.

On Thursday and Friday, all boards' schools in Aligarh, including those affiliated with Aligarh Muslim University, will be closed from Class 1 to Class 12. Mathura schools have also shifted their hours to 10 am to 3 pm. The Jalaun administration also declared that classes 1 to 8 would not have classes until December 31. The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a 15-day winter vacation, which will run from December 31 to January 14, 2024, as a cold wave slams northern India.

Dense fog and intense cold in the country

On Wednesday, a thick layer of fog covered the state, making daily living challenging. The visibility dropped to less than 20 metres in several places. Due to the dense fog, there were at least eight fatalities and 30 others injured from various vehicle accidents across the state.

Several other state has also shut schools all across India due to intense cold. Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Haryana have all closed schools due to this.