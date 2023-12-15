Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission Issues New Teacher Hiring Regulations

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | File Image

A notification about the regulations of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), which is in charge of hiring teachers in the state, was issued by the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government.

According to an official statement, the regulations state that candidates who are asked for interviews based on written examinations must receive at least 40% of the possible points in order to be considered for the position of teacher or instructor. They may, however, only be awarded a maximum of 90% of the possible points in the interview.

According to the statement, this commission would administer exams for the recruitment of basic, secondary, and higher education instructors as well as vocational education instructors and teachers at state-aided minority colleges.

Interview selection guidelines

The Examination Committee will determine, if needed, how many of the qualified applicants from the written exam will be interviewed on a single board in a given day, as well as how many boards will be held each day.

Additionally, three to five times as many candidates will be contacted for interviews from the pool of those who passed the written exam (as determined by the Commission). Those that meet the final cutoff points will receive invitations to interviews.

The commission will publish a merit list based on the combination of the written exam and interview scores for teaching and instructor posts where interviews are required. If there is just a written exam, the commission will create a merit list panel solely using the marks from the written exam, according to the statement.

Other guidelines

In the event that multiple candidates have comparable qualifications, the written exam scores will be given precedence. The marks from the interview will be taken into consideration if the marks from the written exam are alike. The maximum percentage of eligibility (JRF, NET, PhD) will be taken into consideration if both marks are identical. If they remain equal, the postgraduate scores will be taken into consideration lastly.

According to the press release, the candidate with the higher age will be given preference if their percentage marks in the written exam, interview, and required eligibility are the same.

Director's position

The Director will hold the institution or appointing body responsible for issuing the wrong demand and will suggest to the Commission that the selected applicant be adjusted after thoroughly reviewing the application.

The press release also stated that the Commission will modify the chosen candidate in light of the findings and the Director's proposal.

Replacement process

A different procedure will be used to find a replacement if the candidate chosen by the Commission is unable to start work at the designated organization because of poor hiring practices, the appointment of a dependent of an employee who passed away while on the job, an order from the Supreme Court or High Court, or the termination of the position.

The chosen applicant must send their application to the Director along with a justification for declining the position.