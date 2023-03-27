Uttar Pradesh: Dozens of school students test positive for Covid-19 in Lakhimpur Kheri District

Representational image |

Lucknow: Rising Covid-19 cases are having an impact on young ones, with one example from Lakhimpur Kheri bringing to light the effect it's having on school students.

38 students across Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh tested positive for the virus. According to reports, all the girl students hail from Kastruba Gandhi Girls Residential School.

According to IANS, this is the highest number of new Covid cases in a single district within a day.

The health department has carried out contact tracing and the entire school has also been turned into a quarantine centre. According to reports, one staff member of the school has also tested positive for Covid.

"All students and staff had been advised seven-day quarantine on campus and provided medicine kits. Condition of all students, barring two who have cold, is fine," the CMO told reporters, while highlighting that out of the 92 samples from the school, only 38 came out positive.

India has logged a total of 1,805 new Covid cases, with the daily positivity rate standing at 3.19%.

