India reports highest number of daily Covid-19 cases in 210 days | Picture for representation/PTI

India is witnessing a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections and deaths, with 1,890 fresh cases reported on Saturday, the highest in 210 days. The country has seen a 78% rise in cases over the last seven days as compared to the previous seven.

Additionally, the number of deaths reported during the period has risen to 29 from 19. This is the highest case count reported since October 22, 2021, when 1,988 fresh infections were recorded.

Cases found in India last week

India has logged 8,781 fresh cases of the virus in the last seven days (March 19-25), up 78% from 4,929 in the preceding seven days. This trend is similar to the 85% rise seen in the previous week, indicating a steady increase in cases for the past six weeks.

The daily cases in the country are doubling in around eight days, which is the same rate as seen last weekend. The seven-day average of daily cases had risen to 1,254 by Saturday, while the number stood at 626 eight days ago (March 17).

Maharashtra recorded highest number of fresh infections

Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of new cases in the country for the second week running. The state logged 1,956 fresh infections, up 68% from 1,165 in the previous period. While the Covid case count rose in most states, the rise was the sharpest in Haryana, Delhi, UP, Gujarat, Himachal, and Goa, among the states reporting at least 100 cases.

The surge in cases is concerning as it has come amid the emergence of new virus variants and the opening up of public spaces. In response, some states have imposed restrictions on public gatherings, while others have intensified vaccination drives to control the spread of the virus.

About the vaccination program

India has so far administered over 535 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, with over 11% of the population fully vaccinated. However, the country faces several challenges, including vaccine hesitancy, supply chain issues, and a shortage of vaccines in some regions. To address these challenges, the government has announced plans to ramp up vaccine production and has expedited the approval of foreign-made vaccines.

Overall, the rise in COVID-19 cases in India is a cause for concern, and it is important for individuals to continue following guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing, and getting vaccinated to help contain the spread of the virus.