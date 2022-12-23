Uttar Pradesh: Cold wave changes school timings | Representative Image

Lucknow: The timings of all schools in the Lucknow district have been changed from 10 am to 3 pm due to the cold wave situation. Surya Pal Gangwar, District Magistrate, Lucknow, in a letter directed schools to work from 10 am to 3 pm from December 21 to December 31, 2022. The DM of Lucknow has strictly asked the schools to adhere to the order.

A tweet by ANI read, "In the district, the timings of all council/aided/recognized board schools from classes 1 to 8 in the district will function between 10 am to 3 pm from December 21 to December 31, 2022."

The schools from classes 1 to 12 in Gazhiabad district will work from 9 am onwards. Rakesh Kumar Singh, DM Gazhiabad, has ordered schools to open at 9 am from December 21, onwards. The DM of Gazhiabad has directed all schools including UP Board, CBSE, ICSE, Madrasa Education Board, and Sanskrit schools to strictly implement the orders.