Uttar Pradesh: CM To Build Two New Medical Colleges In Public-Private Partnership

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. | File

The medical field is one of the important ones; Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a step to build two new medical colleges in the state. The CM recently announced the establishment of these two colleges in the Shamli and Mau districts in public-private partnership (PPP) mode. The quality ratings of all nursing and paramedical institutes of the state were released under the Mission Niramaya on Wednesday by the chief minister. Uttar Pradesh is the first state to get ratings for nursing and paramedical institutes.

Following that, CM Yogi Adityanath said that eight more institutes had been given the mentor certificate under the ‘mentor-mentee’ initiative. This was to build a bridge between old nursing colleges and new ones leading to improve quality of education.

A Historic Day For UP:

This occasion was called a ‘historic day’ by CM, and calling it a dream come true, Yogi Adityanath said, “Six years ago, Mau district was known for mafia influence and Shamli for migration, but now medical colleges are going to be set in both these districts.” He also added that “Today government medical colleges are operational in 45 districts, while construction is underway in 16 districts.”

Additionally, the minister also mentioned that 12 good institutions were identified as mentors under the ‘Mission Niramaya’. Therefore, in the ongoing reform process with the mentor-mentee policy, today, eight more institutes have been upgraded as mentors, and this is proof of the changing system.

Agreement And QCI Ranking:

The agreement to set up medical colleges was signed between the Rajiv Samajik Shiksha Sewa Sansthan in Mau district and the identified private partner Gyan Chetna Educational Society in Shamli district, and the Uttar Pradesh government. “A private medical college will be set up at each place by a private investor with an investment of about Rs 250 crore,” said the chief minister.

Moreover, he also said that the quality ranking of nursing and paramedical institutions is done by Quality Control of India (QCI) with “accuracy and transparency.”

Describing the chief minister’s ‘Mission Niramaya’ vision as ‘inspiring’, QCI secretary general RP Singh said NITI Aayog had asked the Indian Nursing Council (INC) to implement a similar system across the country.

