 Utah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUtah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash

Utah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash

Utah Valley University is expanding its police force and hiring new safety managers after facing criticism for poor security during conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination on campus. The AP found major safety lapses, including low police presence and no bag checks. The school plans to add officers, though staffing remains below national standards.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 10:42 AM IST
article-image
Charlie Kirk | File

Salt Lake City: The Utah university where conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated is expanding its police force and adding security managers after the school received harsh criticism for its lack of key safety measures on the day of the shooting.

Utah Valley University is in the process of hiring eight additional campus police officers and two new safety managers who will help coordinate security for future events on campus, spokesperson Ellen Treanor said on Wednesday.

Kirk was fatally shot from a campus rooftop on September 10 while debating students in an outdoor courtyard surrounded by several tall buildings. An Associated Press review found that the Orem campus did not implement several public safety practices that have become standard safeguards for security at events around the country.

Read Also
'I Wasn’t On The Ballot': First Reaction Of US President Donald Trump After Losing New York City...
article-image

Police staffing also fell far below recommended margins for a school of its size.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai PMLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Bharat Shah And Ruby Mills In ₹764-Crore SBI Loan Default-Linked Money-Laundering Case
Mumbai PMLA Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of Bharat Shah And Ruby Mills In ₹764-Crore SBI Loan Default-Linked Money-Laundering Case
Anupamaa Written Update, November 6: Gautam Instigates Ansh, Creating Tension At Mahi's Mehendi Function
Anupamaa Written Update, November 6: Gautam Instigates Ansh, Creating Tension At Mahi's Mehendi Function
Srinagar Woman Defrauds Jewellers Of ₹17 Lakh Using Fake Cheques
Srinagar Woman Defrauds Jewellers Of ₹17 Lakh Using Fake Cheques
HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025 Starts; Check Application Fees Here
HBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Registration 2025 Starts; Check Application Fees Here

Campus police did not fly a drone to monitor rooftops or coordinate with local law enforcement to secure the event attended by about 3,000 people. There were no bag checks or metal detectors, and several students who bought tickets told the AP they were never checked.

Chief Jeffrey Long said just after the shooting that only six officers had staffed the event. Kirk also had an eight-person private security detail present.

The university has 23 police officers, or one for every 1,400 on-campus students, according to a 2024 university report. Its planned expansion to just over 30 officers still falls short of police staffing at other large public schools nationwide.

Read Also
Canada Tightens Visa Rules For Indian Students; Rejects 74% Applications - DETAILS
article-image

The average public university in the US has around one officer for every 500 students -- the ratio recommended by campus safety advocates -- according to a 2024 Department of Justice study.

To meet that threshold, Utah Valley would need at least 64 officers for its on-campus student body of about 32,000.

The school has a policing budget of USD 2.1 million for the new fiscal year that began October 1, down slightly from its USD 2.2 million operating budget at the time of the shooting, according to public records obtained by the AP.

Treanor did not immediately respond to a request for comment on how the university was funding the planned additions to its police force.

Tyler Robinson, 22, has been charged with aggravated murder and is awaiting trial.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

Telangana Private Professional Colleges Continue Indefinite Strike Over Fee Reimbursement Dues

JNU Election Result 2025: Tight Contest As Counting Underway For Key Posts; Who Will Win? Results...

JNU Election Result 2025: Tight Contest As Counting Underway For Key Posts; Who Will Win? Results...

Utah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash

Utah University Expands Police Force After Charlie Kirk Assassination Backlash

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Class 10 & Class 12 Schedule Out; Details Here

UP Board Exam Datesheet 2026: Class 10 & Class 12 Schedule Out; Details Here

Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students...

Study In UK: University Of Leeds Announces £6,000 Masters Scholarships For Indian Students...