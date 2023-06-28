Haryana: Directorate Of Education To Come Up With 24 New Edu Blocks

This will lead to add 24 new blocks to the existing 119 | Representative image

Recently, the directorate of education in Haryana's Gurugram, has decided to announce a notice to all educational blocks with respect to the details of schools. This will lead to add 24 new blocks to the existing 119. According to the reports, the number of educational blocks will also be equal to the community development blocks under Panchayati Raj.

The reports, also claim that expansions of these blocks will bring in improving the quality of education. Following that, the responsibilities will be divided in the formation of the new blocks. The directorate will expand blocks on the lines of Panchayati Raj

The Senior Officials Say:

In line with one of the senior officials, more number of block education officers (BEO) will be recruited which will lead to reduce the workload of the existing BEOs.

“With the formation of 24 new blocks in the state, the responsibilities will be divided, improving the quality of education. New posts of block education officers will also be created in the Education Department,” said a senior official.

Currently, schools under a community development block might fall under the same education block. This can be sorted out after the formation of 24 new blocks.

"The officials faced difficulty in finding the correct block of a school. For example, some schools in Kunjpura CD block of Karnal district come under Indri Shiksha block while some fall under Gharaunda block,” added the official.