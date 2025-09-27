 Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

A frantic four-hour search in Gorakhpur for 10-year-old Lakshya Pratap Singh, who went missing after going out to play, ended when police, aided by sniffer dog Tony, found him asleep at home. The boy had hidden to avoid tuition, falling asleep in a corner. Police confirmed he was safe and returned him to his family.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search | File Pic (Representative Image)

Gorakhpur: A frantic four-hour search for a missing Class 4 boy in Gorakhpur ended dramatically when police, aided by a sniffer dog, found him fast asleep inside his house in a corner where he hid to avoid tuition.

About The Case

The boy, 10-year-old Lakshya Pratap Singh, had gone out to play around 5 pm Wednesday but did not return, prompting his family to suspect abduction, police said.

His grandfather, Sadanand Singh, lodged a complaint at Chiluatal police station, after which police circulated the child's photo across stations and WhatsApp groups, and launched checks at railway stations and bus stands, the police said on Thursday.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Central & Western Railway Services To Face Disruptions On September 28 For Maintenance Work
Mumbai Local Mega Block Update: Central & Western Railway Services To Face Disruptions On September 28 For Maintenance Work
PM Modi Unveils Over ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha, Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express
PM Modi Unveils Over ₹60,000 Crore Development Projects In Odisha, Flags Off Amrit Bharat Express
Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
Twenty-One Companies Sign MoUs On Second Day Of World Food India 2025, Committing To Investments Worth ₹25,000 Crore
West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely To Walk Out Of Jail Yet
West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely To Walk Out Of Jail Yet

With no trace of the child, SP (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava called in the dog squad.

Read Also
Petal Gahlot’s Education Background And Career Milestones Behind India’s Firm Stand At UNGA;...
article-image

Sniffer dog "Tony", a seven-year-old Doberman, was given Lakshya's shirt to sniff. Within minutes, Tony ran upstairs inside the house and began barking at a locked room. When police broke it open, the boy was found sleeping in a corner.

On being woken, Lakshya admitted he had hidden to avoid tuition as his homework was incomplete.

"I thought I'd come out after the teacher left, but I fell asleep," he told police.

SP Srivastava said multiple teams were deployed fearing abduction, but the boy was safely handed over to his family. Dog squad in-charge Dhaneshwar Chauhan credited Tony's instincts with saving crucial time in the search.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely...

West Bengal School Jobs Scam: Calcutta HC Grants Bail To Former Minister Partha Chatterjee, Unlikely...

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank

Odisha Civil Services Exam Results Declared; Priyansu Pal Secures First Rank

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

Uttar Pradesh: Class 4 Boy Hides To Skip Tuition, Found At Home After Police Dog Search

'5 Lakh SC, ST Students Deprived Of Scholarships To Receive Them Before Diwali: UP CM Yogi...

'5 Lakh SC, ST Students Deprived Of Scholarships To Receive Them Before Diwali: UP CM Yogi...

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her...

Who Is IPS Bisma Qazi? The Brave Officer Who Prevented An 8-Year-Old’s Abduction; Know Her...