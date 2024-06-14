USA: Lehigh University Hosts Building Futures Workshop In Mumbai

Dr. Cheryl Matherly, Vice President and Vice Provost for International Affairs; Dan Warner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid, Lehigh University; and Dr Willy Das, Research Scientist and Curriculum Innovation Manager, Lehigh@NasdaqCenter |

Lehigh University, a private research institution in the United States, initiated its first event in India by hosting the Building Futures Workshop in Mumbai. This event focused on enhancing entrepreneurial skills, creative thinking, and problem-solving abilities among students.

What is Building Futures Workshop?

The two-day workshop saw participation from select counselors and students across India. Senior leadership from Lehigh University led sessions on writing effective letters of recommendation, supporting students' mental health, and fostering an entrepreneurial vision.

Dr. Cheryl Matherly, Vice President and Vice Provost for International Affairs at Lehigh University, emphasised the event's role in strengthening US-India educational ties. “The United States and India have longstanding bilateral ties, with education being a strong pillar. At Lehigh, we strive to build on these ties through collaborations with Indian institutions to encourage student exchange programmes and cross-institutional research opportunities. Initiatives like these are crucial in helping students achieve their academic and personal goals.”

The workshop aimed to inspire ideas that could impact communities and institutions.

Dan Warner, Vice Provost for Admissions and Financial Aid at Lehigh University, added, “We are committed to fostering educational excellence and accessibility. This workshop is an opportunity for us to connect with students, counselors, and other stakeholders in India, offering tailored guidance and support. By providing valuable insights and resources, we aim to impact the educational journeys of future students.”

Collaboration of Lehigh University with Indian university

Lehigh University has established partnerships with several Indian institutions, including Ashoka University, SRM University, IIT Kharagpur, and IIT Bombay. These collaborations aim to facilitate student exchange programs, cross-institutional research, and entrepreneurial opportunities, thereby enriching the academic experiences of students and faculty from both countries.