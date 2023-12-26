US School: 'Hand Grenade' Found Is Dog Poop Dispenser

In an unexpected turn of events at Patton Middle School in Oregon, an object resembling a hand grenade was discovered near a running track on December 18, prompting immediate action from school authorities. The location's proximity to the school building intensified concerns, leading staff to take swift action.

Police Response and Safety Measures

Upon receiving the alert, the McMinnville Police Department promptly dispatched officers to the scene. Prioritizing safety, school officials kept students indoors throughout the investigation. The responding officers, acting on guidance from the Oregon State Police Bomb Squad, took precautions by securing the area.

Instead of directly approaching the suspected hand grenade, authorities deployed a police drone. This allowed them to capture detailed photographs of the object from a safe distance, ensuring the safety of all involved.

Revealing the Truth: A Dog Poop Bag Dispenser

After meticulous examination and review of the captured images, the situation took a surprising turn. The McMinniville Police Department confirmed in a release: "After reviewing the photographs, the item was determined to be a dog waste dispenser that is manufactured to resemble a hand grenade." The false alarm came to a close as it became evident that the object posed no threat.

With the misunderstanding clarified and the harmless "grenade" removed from the school premises, activities at Patton Middle School resumed as usual.