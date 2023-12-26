Maryland: 10 Fights In Single Day At a High School In US

Maryland: 10 Fights In Single Day At High School In US | Twitter

A series of fights took place last Tuesday at the Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George's County, Maryland (US). School officials told FOX 5 that 10 fights occurred in a single day. Administrators at a Maryland high school are carrying out a probe after a string of incidents. However it is still not clear if anyone was injured.

A video circulating on social media depicts a major altercation erupting in a high school hallway, with numerous students watching the fight.

#Report🚨: At Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Maryland, where 10 fights erupted in a single day. Disturbing videos circulating on social media captured a large brawl in the school's hallway as numerous students looked on. pic.twitter.com/ERMI0Y5O69 — US-Crimes (@OfficialUScrime) December 21, 2023

School issued letter to parents

In a letter to parents on Wednesday, administrators said that “a concerning series of multiple altercations” took place on Tuesday.

“While we understand that conflicts may arise, we must emphasize the importance of resolving disputes through constructive means. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful school environment, and such behaviors will not be tolerated nor are they reflective of the values we aim to instill in our students,” the letter states.

The letter further states, "The safety of students and staff is our top priority. School administration is in communication with the families of individuals involved and we assure you we are taking action to ensure safety in our school …. In no way do these incidents reflect the values and standards of our school. We must work together to guide our students towards making better decisions and promoting a school climate that values cooperation and understanding. We appreciate your help in reinforcing these principles at home."

Can’t send ur kids to school to learn…these teens are out of control at flowers high school pic.twitter.com/R7Hx2QNx46 — Tameka Braddy (@BraddyTameka) December 19, 2023

Parents worried

“I was a little terrified for all the children that may have been here that could have been hurt in the role,” said Renee Richardson, a mother of a student to DC News now.

Principal reinstated 2 months after sudden suspension

The principal of Charles H. Flowers High School is set to return to his position after being suspended abruptly two months ago, as confirmed by the executive director of the county's principal union last Wednesday.

Gorman Brown, the head of the High School, was put on administrative leave in October for reasons that are still unknown.

In 2019, Brown was suspended from his duties following an accusation of being involved in a physical altercation with a student, which was recorded on video.

#BREAKING @CHFlowersHigh Principal Gorman Brown is being reinstated to his position after a 2 month suspension according to his union exec dir. Students and parents alike have been calling for his return. — Brad Bell (@Brad7News) December 20, 2023

Teacher stabbed in Baltimore

In an another incident from Maryland, Baltimore City Public Schools has confirmed one student was taken into custody and two people were injured after reports of a stabbing inside Carver Vocational High School last Tuesday.

Fox 5 reported that according to district officials, a conflict occurred between a group of students and another individual, resulting in a teacher being injured with a sharp object while attempting to break up the altercation. The teacher was taken to a local hospital. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials say.

Back in October three teens were shot outside of Carver Vocational High School.