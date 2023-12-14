 US: Florida School Student Brutally Attacked, Head Slam Incident Caught On Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUS: Florida School Student Brutally Attacked, Head Slam Incident Caught On Viral Video

US: Florida School Student Brutally Attacked, Head Slam Incident Caught On Viral Video

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School faces shock as a student is violently attacked after hours at North Community Park. Video footage captures a brutal assault, prompting a community outcry for justice.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
X/@FrankDeScushin

In a disturbing incident unfolding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, a student was violently attacked and left unconscious during a brawl at the North Community Park. The shocking episode, caught on camera, has prompted widespread outrage and urgent calls for action.

The altercation occurred after regular school hours in a side parking lot often used by students. Coral Springs police responded promptly to the incident, which took place around 3 pm on a Tuesday. Reports indicate that high school students are issued passes to park at the North Community Park.

Disclaimer: The visuals shown in the clip are violent in nature, viewers discretion is allowed.

Video footage reveals horrifying assault

The video footage captures a teen boy carrying the victim over his shoulder before ruthlessly slamming him onto the concrete. The victim was rendered unconscious, with at least two attackers seen continuing their assault even after the initial impact. Three other teens attempted to provide assistance, but the victim remained unresponsive.

Following the brutal assault, the injured student was rushed to a medical facility. According to the local media, he injuries sustained were reported as non-life-threatening. Concerns arose as witnesses recounted that at least 15 individuals had chased the victim before the attack, raising questions about the safety protocols in place.

Community outcry for justice

Outraged parents, including Korey Sahlin, expressed their concerns on social media, emphasizing the severity of the incident. Sahlin highlighted the safety of the Junior parking lot, where students pay to park for school. "Our kids need to be protected, and the kids who did this need to be arrested!" Sahlin stated, echoing the sentiments of a community demanding swift justice.

In response to the community's concerns, the Coral Springs police have launched an investigation into the incident. Witnesses reported the victim bleeding from his head, underscoring the pressing need to address safety concerns around the school premises. As the investigation unfolds, the community awaits answers and reassurances regarding the safety of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Read Also
Lakshadweep: Education Department Decides To Switch All CBSE Schools From Malayalam To English
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu: Intoxicated School students Fight On Railway Track, Video Goes Viral

Tamil Nadu: Intoxicated School students Fight On Railway Track, Video Goes Viral

Italian College Student Documents Shark Attack Ordeal Off Australian Coast

Italian College Student Documents Shark Attack Ordeal Off Australian Coast

Scandal Unfolds: Two Teachers Caught in Controversial Sex Tape Incident, Suspended After Videos Go...

Scandal Unfolds: Two Teachers Caught in Controversial Sex Tape Incident, Suspended After Videos Go...

Assam Government Renames And Converts 1281 Madrasas

Assam Government Renames And Converts 1281 Madrasas

XAT 2024 Sees 40% Surge In Registrations, Reflecting Positive Trend For Management Education

XAT 2024 Sees 40% Surge In Registrations, Reflecting Positive Trend For Management Education