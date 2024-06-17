U.S. Mission India Hosts 8th Annual Student Visa Day

USAndMumbai

During U.S. Mission India’s 8th annual Student Visa Day, which took place on June 13, the Consular Team India conducted interviews with 3,900 student visa applicants. The event aimed to highlight Mission India's commitment to strengthening educational ties between the U.S. and India.

The U.S. Embassy and consulates in India have extended the student visa season through 2024, expecting a continuous increase in visa applications.

Ambassador Eric Garcetti extended his best wishes to the Indian students, emphasising the significance of their achievements and potential.

“Every international student on a U.S. campus represents tremendous accomplishment—years of study and hard work that went into preparing for academic excellence. Like those who went before, today's Indian students also represent tremendous potential— the knowledge you will unlock, the new skills and opportunities you will experience, and the relationships you will build are worth the investment. Each student is an ambassador for India. Together, we are taking the U.S.-India relationship forward,” Ambassador Garcetti said.

Filling in for the U.S. Consul General in Mumbai Mike Hankey, Acting Consul General Michael Scheruder highlighted the consulate's dedication to promoting gender equality and safety in academic endeavours. He said, “Our signature goal here has been to advance our Indian partners’ women’s economic empowerment. So this is a fundamental first step in that higher education. Congrats to all of you women going there to the United States. We in the U.S. government want to make that experience for everyone, boys, girls, men and women, a safe and secure one.”

Tips for Indian students

“First of all, immerse yourself as much as possible, not just in your studies, which is obviously very important, but immerse yourself in the community. Meet new friends from the United States, other countries, and from India,” said Greg Pardo, the spokesperson for the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai, provided practical advice for Indian students preparing to study in the U.S.

He further advised to find out resources. “Universities prioritise student safety, all students, including international students. And so I would suggest to the students is, find out what resources are there for you in case you need help with anything. And manage your studies, have a work-life balance, like counselling, and get involved in extracurricular activities like sports or other hobbies that you can do. And have fun and most of all, meet people. Immerse yourself in the community so you can really enrich yourself during your time in the United States,” he added.

The number of Indian students choosing to study in the United States has risen significantly over the past three years. In 2023, the U.S. Mission to India issued more student visas than in 2018, 2019, and 2020 combined. This increase reflects the U.S. Government's commitment to prioritising students and facilitating their travel, even amid a 400 per cent rise in demand for all other visas between 2021 and 2023.