 US: Middle School Student Takes Gun Accidentally Left In School Bathroom By Security Officer
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUS: Middle School Student Takes Gun Accidentally Left In School Bathroom By Security Officer

US: Middle School Student Takes Gun Accidentally Left In School Bathroom By Security Officer

Kirby Middle School faces security concerns as a student accidentally takes a security officer's missing handgun, revealing potential lapses in safety protocols.

Siksha MUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

In a disconcerting turn of events at Kirby Middle School, a school security officer's handgun has disappeared, reportedly taken by a middle school student who found it in a school bathroom. Memphis police disclosed that the incident unfolded on Tuesday morning, bringing attention to potential lapses in the school's security protocols.

Incident Details:

The security officer inadvertently left her firearm in a stall within the girl's restroom around 10:50 a.m. Shockingly, she only realized the weapon was missing over an hour later, sparking concerns about the delay in recognizing the security breach.

Surveillance footage reveals disturbing actions:

As per the local media reports, upon reviewing surveillance footage, school staff observed a student entering the bathroom at 10:59 a.m. The footage suggested that the student was concealing something beneath her hoodie as she exited. What followed was even more alarming — the student, accompanied by another, proceeded to exit the school premises without proper authorization.

As the identities of the involved students remain undisclosed, questions persist about the immediate actions taken by school authorities and the current location of the missing firearm. According to Local media, they reached out to Green Dot Schools for comments and clarification on the employment status of the security officer at Kirby Middle School.

Read Also
US School Shooting: Juvenile gunman kills one student, injures another before arrest in Texas
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Odisha Government Disputes Dropout Rate Claim, Asserts 27% Not 49.9%

Odisha Government Disputes Dropout Rate Claim, Asserts 27% Not 49.9%

Education Ministry Sees Surge In R&D Expenditure At IITs And IISc

Education Ministry Sees Surge In R&D Expenditure At IITs And IISc

Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 for Download

Bar Council of India Releases AIBE 18 Answer Key 2023 for Download

UGC Urges Universities to Integrate Electoral Literacy into Curricula

UGC Urges Universities to Integrate Electoral Literacy into Curricula

5 Tips To Ace Your College Interview

5 Tips To Ace Your College Interview