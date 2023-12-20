US: Middle School Student Takes Gun Accidentally Left In School Bathroom By Security Officer

Representative Image

In a disconcerting turn of events at Kirby Middle School, a school security officer's handgun has disappeared, reportedly taken by a middle school student who found it in a school bathroom. Memphis police disclosed that the incident unfolded on Tuesday morning, bringing attention to potential lapses in the school's security protocols.

Incident Details:

The security officer inadvertently left her firearm in a stall within the girl's restroom around 10:50 a.m. Shockingly, she only realized the weapon was missing over an hour later, sparking concerns about the delay in recognizing the security breach.

Surveillance footage reveals disturbing actions:

As per the local media reports, upon reviewing surveillance footage, school staff observed a student entering the bathroom at 10:59 a.m. The footage suggested that the student was concealing something beneath her hoodie as she exited. What followed was even more alarming — the student, accompanied by another, proceeded to exit the school premises without proper authorization.

As the identities of the involved students remain undisclosed, questions persist about the immediate actions taken by school authorities and the current location of the missing firearm. According to Local media, they reached out to Green Dot Schools for comments and clarification on the employment status of the security officer at Kirby Middle School.