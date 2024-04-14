US Company Initiates Diabetes Education Program In Asia, Launching From Singapore

Representative Image | Freepik

Singapore: A US-based global diabetes care company on Saturday launched a regional educational initiative in Singapore for the region including India. Dr Shailendra Bajpai, Medical & Public Affairs Director Asia for Embecta, said Embecta is committed to supporting Singapore's fight in the war against diabetes.

"With Singapore serving as our hub to launch the emERGE education programme across the region, we hope that more healthcare practitioners in Asia and beyond will be able to benefit from Singapore's strong model of healthcare," Bajpai said. New Jersey-based Embecta's emERGE education programme is developed in collaboration with Diabetes Singapore and the Association of Diabetes Educators in Singapore.

The Singapore launch was attended by healthcare practitioners, advocacy group leaders, and trade and industry partners. The rate of diabetes is rising at an alarming pace. The International Diabetes Federation projects that 783 million people, or 1 in 8 adults, will be living with diabetes by 2045. In Singapore, the number of residents living with diabetes is estimated to grow to one million by 2050, said Embeta, citing the data.

The programme will be launched in 11 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

Approximately 5,000 general practitioners, diabetes nurse educators and lead pharmacists are expected to benefit from the series of four interactive webinars delivered by senior faculty in the next year. "Embecta's heritage is built on a century of innovation and dedication to the diabetes community, and we are committed to continuing this legacy by addressing the needs of today and anticipating the challenges of tomorrow," said James Chiang, VP and General Manager, Asia, for Embecta.

"As we proceed with emERGE, we not only aim to educate but also to inspire and empower. The programme is a call to action for all stakeholders in the diabetes community to collaborate, share insights, and apply knowledge to transform the lives of those affected by diabetes."