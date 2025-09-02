Schools Closed In Gurugram, Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu & Several UP Districts Amid Heavy Rain

Schools Closed | Image: Canva

Schools Closed: Residents of Gurugram are preparing for another day of disruptions as authorities issue fresh advisories in anticipation of heavy rainfall. Corporate offices and private institutions have been asked to allow employees to work from home, while schools in the district will conduct classes online today, September 2.

Record Rainfall Triggers Advisory

The Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram shared the advisory on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, following intense rainfall in the city. Between 3 PM and 7 PM on Monday, Gurugram recorded more than 100 mm of rain, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls across major roads.

“Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. In view of the forecast: All corporate offices & private institutions are advised to guide employees to work from home. All schools in the district are advised to conduct online classes on 02-09-2025," the advisory stated.

#Advisory | Today, between 3 PM to 7 PM, Gurugram recorded heavy rainfall of over 100 mm. 🌧️



📢 The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall on 02-09-2025.



➡️ In view of the forecast:

✅ All corporate offices & private… pic.twitter.com/xCC1pmoKlF — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) September 1, 2025

Precautionary Measures for Corporates and Schools

The advisory instructed all corporate offices and private institutions to facilitate work-from-home arrangements for their employees. Similarly, schools have been directed to switch to online classes for the day, ensuring minimal disruption to students’ schedules.

IMD Issues Orange Alert

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for Gurugram, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Residents have been advised to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

Delhi Feels the Impact Too

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced relentless rain on Monday, leading to severe traffic congestion across the city. Key roads and intersections were heavily affected, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Authorities have urged citizens to plan their travel carefully and adhere to safety advisories.

Read Also Punjab Introduces Entrepreneurship As Core Subject For Class 11, Aims To Create Young Job Creators

Chandigarh Declares Holiday

Amid continuous rainfall, the Chandigarh administration has announced that all schools in the Union Territory will remain closed on September 2, 2025. However, teachers may still be called for non-academic duties, the Deputy Commissioner stated in an advisory shared on X.

Jammu Shuts Schools

In Jammu Division, authorities ordered the closure of all government and private schools citing adverse weather conditions and safety concerns for students.

Punjab Extends Holidays Till September 3

The Punjab government has also taken precautionary measures, with Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains confirming that all schools, government, aided, recognised, and private, will remain shut until September 3, 2025. The decision was taken following directives from Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in view of the flood situation across the state.

Several UP Districts Suspend Classes

In Uttar Pradesh, heavy rainfall has forced multiple districts to announce school holidays. Institutions in Kasganj, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bareilly, Moradabad, Pilibhit, and Aligarh will remain closed on Tuesday, as per the media reports.