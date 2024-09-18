Urdu Medium Students Schools Face New Challenges With CBSE's Language Shift: Report

Representative image

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has caused difficulties for Urdu medium students in MANUU schools by offering question papers only in English or Hindi. Students in MANUU schools located in Hyderabad, Nuh (Haryana), and Darbhanga (Bihar) must now choose between English and Hindi on their admission forms.

Earlier this year, CBSE instructed school heads and exam center superintendents to print question papers for classes 10 and 12 exclusively in English or Hindi. The board emphasized that any answer scripts written in languages other than Hindi and English would not be evaluated without prior permission.

According to a report in Telegraph, CBSE stated that if a student writes answers in a medium other than Hindi or English, their result will be declared without awarding any marks for that subject.

As per the report, MANUU model schools highlighted that CBSE was fully aware of their medium of instruction when granting affiliation. Established in 2010, these schools previously received question papers in English, Hindi, and Urdu until 2020. Since then, the board has stopped providing papers in Urdu. Although students continued to attempt papers in Urdu, the recent CBSE decision will prevent them from doing so.

An official from the MANUU school also pointed out that the board did not communicate the change before stopping the distribution of Urdu question papers, leaving students struggling to comprehend the Hindi or English materials.