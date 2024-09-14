CBSE Issues Show-Cause Notices To 27 Schools In Delhi, Rajasthan After Surprise Inspection; Check The List Here

CBSE | File

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Friday that 27 affiliated schools in Delhi and Rajasthan had been found to be in violation of its bye-laws, specifically with regard to student enrolment and attendance procedures, after conducting a series of surprise inspections to detect dummy schools. These schools—five in Rajasthan and 22 in Delhi—have been sent show-cause letters by the board, asking them to explain their admissions policies, compliance with building codes and other criteria.

CBSE said, “Several violations of the Board’s Bye-Laws were identified, particularly concerning the enrollment and attendance practices of these institutions."

“The inspection revealed that the schools have enrollred higher number of students of class XI and XII who are not physically attending the classes. Moreover, discrepancies were noted in the attendance records maintained by these schools, casting doubts on their compliance with CBSE regulations,” it added.

It further stated that certain colleges were discovered to be disobeying infrastructure standards, endangering both student safety and educational quality.



Notably, Sikar and Kota, both located in the Ajmer region, account for two and three of the five Rajasthani schools that have received show-cause warnings. Popular coaching centres for the nation's engineering (JEE) and medical (NEET) entrance exams are located in Kota and Sikar.

Check the list of schools which were issued show-cause notices by CBSE:

Teams from the central board, each consisting of a principal from an affiliated school and a CBSE officer, conducted inspections in many parts of Delhi and Rajasthan earlier this month.



Inspections showed that many pupils in Classes 11 and 12 had been enrolled by schools even though they were not physically present in class.



The board stated that disparities were discovered in these schools' attendance records, indicating that they were not adhering to CBSE guidelines.