CBSE Central Scholarship 2024-25: Applications Open For Students; Check Eligibility Criteria

For the academic year 2024–2025, college and university students are encouraged to apply online for scholarships under the central sector plan through the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). October 31 is the deadline for scholarship applications. For additional details on the scholarship, interested students should visit scholarships.gov.in/Students.

According to the scholarship program, candidates would receive financial aid of Rs 12,000 for the first three years and Rs 20,000 for the fourth and fifth years.

The program intends to award 82,000 scholarships annually, of which 41,000 are for males and 41,000 are for girls.

“All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions (if required show the original documents to the institute) else the application would be treated as invalid,” the CBSE notice said.

The CBSE statement states that candidates can register for new applications as well as the first, second, third, and fourth renewals for 2023, 2022, and 2020.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the initiative, the applicant's family income must be less than Rs 4.5 lakh annually.

The scholarships have been further distributed among the state education boards according to the population of the state for students in the 18 to 25 year age range.

Students who receive more than 80% in their respective course of study in Class 12 are qualified to apply. Applicants who are currently receiving funding from another scholarship program are not eligible for this one.



CSSS Scholarship 2024

The Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education is the sponsor of the CSSS scholarship. The program has been in place since 2008. The purpose of the CSSS program is to provide financial assistance to deserving students to help with their daily living expenses while they pursue higher education.